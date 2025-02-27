Cole Anthony News: Good to go Thursday

Anthony (knee) is available in Thursday's game against the Warriors, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Despite sustaining a hyperextended left knee in Tuesday's loss to the Cavaliers, Anthony is good to go for the Magic on Thursday. The veteran guard should be able to handle his normal role as a starter, considering Jalen Suggs remains on the shelf with a quadriceps injury. Over his last nine games, Anthony has averaged 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes while shooting 44.8 percent from deep.