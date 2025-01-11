Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony News: Hits for 18 in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Anthony logged 18 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to Milwaukee.

Making his fourth straight start, Anthony produced another solid stat line. He's supplied at least 12 points in all four starts, averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals, and his role in the Orlando backcourt could grow even further if the knee injury Kentavious Caldwell-Pope picked up Friday ends up putting him on the shelf next to Jalen Suggs (back).

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now