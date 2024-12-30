Cole Anthony News: Hits game-winning shot

Anthony posted 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 win over Brooklyn.

Anthony produced the game-winning shot Sunday, stepping up in the absence of Jalen Suggs who exited the game early with a wrist sprain. Anthony has had a minor role for most of the season, but he would offer plenty of streaming appeal if Suggs ends up missing time. Orlando's next game isn't until Jan. 1 against Detroit, however.