Cole Anthony News: Leader in scoring in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Anthony contributed 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-94 loss to the Celtics.

Anthony led the way for Orlando on the offensive end of the court, leading all Magic players in scoring, shots made and threes while also finishing second on the team in rebounds in Friday's losing effort. Anthony has surpassed the 20-point mark in four outings this season, doing so in two of his last three outings.

