Cole Anthony News: Leads Orlando in scoring

Anthony produced 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 103-94 victory over the Knicks.

With Jalen Suggs (back) joining Paolo Banchero (oblique) and Franz Wagner (oblique) in street clothes Monday, Anthony saw a prominent offensive role. He led the team in scoring and reached the 20-point mark for the second time in 2024-25. Don't rule Anthony out from being a viable offensive weapon for the Magic as long as he continues to start in a depleted backcourt. However, Suggs and Banchero may return to action later this week.