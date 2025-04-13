Cole Anthony News: Limited in loss Sunday

Anthony totaled two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and one steal over 13 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 loss to Atlanta.

Anthony played just 13 minutes, possibly due to the fact the coaching staff was holding him out in preparation for Tuesday's Play-In game against the Hawks. Although it's been an up-and-down season for Anthony, it is likely he will be called upon a little more should the Magic have any hopes of making noise during the playoffs.