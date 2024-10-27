Cole Anthony News: Limited run in loss

Anthony recorded four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists and one steal over eight minutes during Saturday's 124-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

Anthony was efficient shooting the rock but saw only eight minutes of action Saturday. The 24-year-old's minutes have gradually decreased over the last three years, and the guard has taken a backseat to Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black three games into the season. Anthony is only expected to serve as a streaming option in fantasy formats with Orlando's depth this season.