Cole Anthony News: Makes impact off bench

Anthony notched 16 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and two rebounds across 15 minutes during Sunday's 121-94 victory over Washington.

Orlando handled business early on in this contest, allowing Anthony to get some extra run. He made the most of his newfound minutes with a season-high mark of 16 points. Given his minimal role so far this season, fantasy managers will not want to overreact to this outlier performance.