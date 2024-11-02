Fantasy Basketball
Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony News: Minimal action in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Anthony closed with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 FT), one rebound and two assists in eight minutes during Friday's 120-109 loss to Cleveland.

After being a heavily featured part of Orlando's bench backcourt in the first two games of the season, Anthony has averaged just 6.8 minutes per contest over his last four appearances. Unless Anthony begins to receive more playing time, he is unlikely to garner significant fantasy interest.

