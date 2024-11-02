Cole Anthony News: Minimal action in loss

Anthony closed with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 FT), one rebound and two assists in eight minutes during Friday's 120-109 loss to Cleveland.

After being a heavily featured part of Orlando's bench backcourt in the first two games of the season, Anthony has averaged just 6.8 minutes per contest over his last four appearances. Unless Anthony begins to receive more playing time, he is unlikely to garner significant fantasy interest.