Cole Anthony News: Muted role in loss Thursday

Anthony provided zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 12 minutes during Thursday's 89-88 loss to Miami.

Anthony had a limited impact Thursday after reaching double-digit points in two consecutive outings. The 24-year-old went scoreless against Miami, and he played fewer than 15 minutes for the third time in his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 10.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds across 15.6 minutes per contest.