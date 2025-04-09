Fantasy Basketball
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony News: Red hot from deep off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Anthony finished with 18 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes in Wednesday's 96-76 win over Boston.

Anthony shined off the Magic bench in Wednesday's contest, connecting on a team-high mark from three while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and finishing second on the team in scoring. Anthony set a new season high in threes made while recording his 10th outing of the year with 18 or more points.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
