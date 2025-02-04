Cole Anthony News: Scores team-high 26 points

Anthony ended with 26 points (11-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 104-99 loss to the Warriors.

Although Anthony Black started at point guard Tuesday evening, he faded into the woodwork early, ceding most of the load to Anthony. It marked Anthony's second straight game off the bench with 20-plus points, continuing a trend where they ride the hot hand out of the gate. The negative correlation between the two guards dilutes the fantasy value of both players, with neither player gaining an upper hand in the scoring column.