Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony News: Serviceable performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Anthony produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 102-86 victory over the Hornets.

Anthony produced another serviceable performance, continuing to start for the injured Jalen Suggs (quad). Despite the role, Anthony has been inconsistent on both ends of the floor. Over the past four games, he is averaging just 9.5 points and 1.3 steals in 20.7 minutes per game and yet has started in all four contests.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
