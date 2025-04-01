Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony News: Solid outing in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Anthony (toe) contributed nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 victory over San Antonio.

Anthony made his return to action following a seven-game absence due to a left big toe strain. The 24-year-old combo guard produced a solid stat line from the second unit. However, he did struggle with efficiency during his first game since March 16 against the Cavaliers, when he aggravated the toe injury and played only six minutes. Anthony's return to the lineup will likely mean fewer minutes for Cory Joseph, who remained in the starting five but played only 18 minutes Tuesday.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now