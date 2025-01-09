Fantasy Basketball
Cole Anthony News: Sparks offense in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Anthony ended with 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 27 minutes in Thursday's 104-89 loss to Minnesota.

Anthony remained in the starting lineup Thursday as Jalen Suggs recovers from a back injury, providing a lift to Orlando offensively while leading all Magic players in assists and concluding as one of five players with a double-digit point total. Anthony has reached double figures in scoring in 10 outings this season, handing out five or more dimes in three of those contests.

