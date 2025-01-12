Cole Anthony News: Stays hot in win

Anthony scored 25 points (11-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), dished four assists, grabbed three boards and recorded two steals in Sunday's 102-99 win over the 76ers.

It seemed as though he had taken a leap at times last season, but Anthony has remained a backup this year. However, with Jalen Suggs (back) out again Sunday, Anthony stepped into the starting lineup and delivered once again. He's now averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the last five games with the first unit, his only starts of the year. Suggs remains day-to-day, and until he can return, Anthony should continue to start. His next outing comes Wednesday agains the Bucks.