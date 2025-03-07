Cole Swider News: Drains five triples in G League

Swider registered 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds over 37 minutes Thursday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 128-124 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Swider finished Thursday's G League game as South Bay's leading scorer, with 15 of his 25 points coming from beyond the arc. He has shot 48.8 percent from three on 8.6 3PA/G over his last five G League outings, and over that span, he has averaged 21.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 36.3 minutes per game.