Cole Swider News: Efficient shooting in win

Swider played 34 minutes Wednesday during South Bay's 119-110 win over the Skyforce, totaling 20 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and a steal.

Swider had an efficient shooting performance as he shot 50.0 percent from deep while scoring a team-high five three-pointers. The 25-year-old continues to be hot from beyond the arc, as he's now connected on five or more three-pointers in four of his last six games played.