Cole Swider News: Joins South Bay Lakers

The South Bay Lakers have acquired Swider in a trade with the Motor City Cruise in exchange for Chris Silva and a 2025 first-round pick, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Swider appeared in 18 games (16 starts) between the Tip-Off Tournament and the G League regular season for Motor City while on a two-way contract with the Pistons, averaging 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He's expected to play a prominent role on offense for South Bay in the final weeks of the 2024-25 G League regular season.