Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Swider headshot

Cole Swider News: Plays well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Swider amassed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-96 victory over the Hornets.

The Raptors used a deep rotation Wednesday, with Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett playing 14 minutes apiece. With two games remaining in the regular season, it's pretty clear the franchise is trying to spread the minutes around to properly evaluate different players.

Cole Swider
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now