Cole Swider News: Plays well off bench

Swider amassed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-96 victory over the Hornets.

The Raptors used a deep rotation Wednesday, with Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett playing 14 minutes apiece. With two games remaining in the regular season, it's pretty clear the franchise is trying to spread the minutes around to properly evaluate different players.