Cole Swider News: Posts 29 points in G League

Swider totaled 29 points (10-20 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes Friday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 138-117 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Swider has now scored 20 or more points in 12 of his 14 G League appearances this season. The two-way player has seen action in just two games with the Pistons this season and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.