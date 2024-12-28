Fantasy Basketball
Cole Swider headshot

Cole Swider News: Posts 29 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 5:22pm

Swider totaled 29 points (10-20 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes Friday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 138-117 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Swider has now scored 20 or more points in 12 of his 14 G League appearances this season. The two-way player has seen action in just two games with the Pistons this season and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.

