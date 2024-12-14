Cole Swider News: Scores 20 points in G League

Swider played 32 minutes Friday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 114-113 loss versus the Iowa Wolves and compiled 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and an assist.

Swider has now scored 20 or more points in seven of his nine outings in the G League. The two-way player has appeared in just two NBA games so far this season, and he will likely continue to spend the majority of his time with Motor City unless the Pistons find themselves short handed due to injury.