Cole Swider News: Season-high 34 points in G League

Swider totaled 34 points (10-18 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 124-107 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Swider tied his season high with eight made three-pointers, a mark he's reached three times this season en route to a game- and season-high 34 points. Across 17 G League appearances, Swider has averaged 21.5 points while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 44.9 percent from deep.