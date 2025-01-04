Cole Swider News: Season-high 34 points in G League
Swider totaled 34 points (10-18 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 124-107 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.
Swider tied his season high with eight made three-pointers, a mark he's reached three times this season en route to a game- and season-high 34 points. Across 17 G League appearances, Swider has averaged 21.5 points while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 44.9 percent from deep.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now