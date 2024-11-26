Cole Swider News: Stays hot from three in G League

Swider recorded 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes Tuesday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 108-97 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Swider got hot from beyond the arc in Tuesday's loss, pacing his squad with five made triples and finishing second in scoring behind Alondes Williams (29 points). The 25-year-old continues to impress with his range, as he's now hitting 45.3 percent of his three-point attempts over six appearances this season.