Cole Swider News: Strong outing in G League loss

Swider registered 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's 123-114 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Swider sank at least six three-pointers in a game for the sixth time this season. Across 21 G League appearances, he's averaging 21.6 points while shooting 44.7 percent from deep.