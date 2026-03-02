Coleman Hawkins News: Dishes out 13 assists

Hawkins finished with 10 points (2-7 FG, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes Sunday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 124-112 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Hawkins paced his team in assists and recorded double-digit dimes for the third time in his last four games. However, he's been an inconsistent scorer for Grand Rapids, as he reached 10 points for the first time since Jan. 20.