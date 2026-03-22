Coleman Hawkins News: Full stat line in loss

Hawkins contributed five points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 assists, 12 rebounds, four steals and three blocks during 43 minutes in Saturday's 119-111 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Hawkins made up for his low shooting accuracy by leading his squad in every other aspect Saturday. Both the four steals and three blocks tied his season-high marks over 47 games. Despite being unreliable for scoring output, the center has racked up double-digit numbers of rebounds and assists in three and two of his last five starts, respectively.