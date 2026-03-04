Coleman Hawkins News: Logs second triple-double

Hawkins logged 19 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 G League win over Capital City.

Hawkins was dominant during the victory, matching his season-high 19 points while shooting an efficient 88.9 percent from the field. He also led the team in assists en route to compiling his second triple-double of the campaign. The 6-foot-10 forward is now averaging 7.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 39 G League appearances.