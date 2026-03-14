Coleman Hawkins News: Posts double-double in loss

Hawkins accrued five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 15 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals during 42 minutes in Friday's 96-91 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.

Hawkins ended up with a rebounds-and-assists double-double despite a quiet scoring outing Friday. The 15 boards and four steals tied his season-high marks in 43 games played so far. Additionally, the double-double was the fifth in that period for Hawkins, who is now tied as the fourth-best contributor on the squad in that category.