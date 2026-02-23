Coleman Hawkins News: Teases triple-double Monday

Hawkins collected eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 109-97 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

The undrafted rookie handed out his most dimes since Jan. 8, flirting with what would've been his second triple-double of the year. Hawkins has now started 12 G League regular-season games, averaging 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 34.1 minutes per contest as a member of the first unit.