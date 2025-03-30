Colin Castleton News: Back in action

Castleton (rest) posted 20 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Castleton is back in action in the G League after a couple of 10-day stints with the Raptors. He'll likely play a leading role for Osceola during the G League playoffs after averaging 17.4 points on 59.5 percent shooting across 17 regular-season appearances (16 starts).