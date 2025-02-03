Colin Castleton News: Big all-around night in G League

Castleton finished with 22 points (10-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks across 29 minutes Sunday during the G League Osceola Magic's 113-104 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Castleton dominated in the post in this one, leading his team in points and rebounds on the way to victory. The 24-year-old has been impressive in the G League during the regular season, securing a double-double in seven of eight appearances.