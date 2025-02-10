Colin Castleton News: Collects double-double in win

Castleton finished with 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes Sunday during the G League Osceola Magic's 119-115 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Castleton ended the game tied for the team lead in points by turning in an impressive shooting line. He also continued his dominance on the glass and has secured double-digit rebounds in six of his last seven appearances for Osceola.