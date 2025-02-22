Colin Castleton News: Crashes offensive glass

Castleton tallied 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 137-114 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Castleton's 10 offensive boards helped him record a team-high 14 rebounds during Friday's blowout loss. Castleton is averaging 18.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 31.0 minutes across his 13 G League appearances this season.