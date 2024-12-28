Colin Castleton News: Dominates in G League double-double

Castleton ended with 24 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes in Friday's 124-117 loss to San Diego.

Castleton led the way for the Hustle in a high-scoring G League contest, pacing all players in scoring, rebounds and assists in a well-rounded double-double showcase. Castleton has appeared in nine G League games this season, averaging 16.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest.