Colin Castleton News: Double-double in G League defeat
Castleton contributed 20 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks over 30 minutes in Sunday's 123-108 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Castleton turned in a full stat line highlighted by 13 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass, as part of a double-double effort. The big man has grabbed double-digit rebounds in three of his past six outings while scoring in double figures in five consecutive contests.
