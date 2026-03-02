Colin Castleton headshot

Colin Castleton News: Double-double in G League defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 7:57am

Castleton contributed 20 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks over 30 minutes in Sunday's 123-108 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Castleton turned in a full stat line highlighted by 13 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass, as part of a double-double effort. The big man has grabbed double-digit rebounds in three of his past six outings while scoring in double figures in five consecutive contests.

Colin Castleton
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Castleton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Castleton See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago