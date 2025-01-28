Colin Castleton News: Double-doubles in win

Castleton recorded 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Castleton led Osceola in rebounds and assists during Tuesday's victory. Castleton is averaging 16.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.7 minutes across six G League appearances this season.