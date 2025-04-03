Colin Castleton News: Getting opportunity in Philadelphia

Castleton is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the 76ers prior to their game Thursday versus the Bucks, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.

Castleton will fill the roster spot vacated by forward Marcus Bagley, who isn't expected to be retained after his 10-day contract expired Thursday. The 24-year-old Castleton had most recently been playing for the G League's Osceola Magic, but he's had stints in the NBA this season with the Grizzlies and Raptors. Over his 20 appearances (four starts) between those two teams, the 6-foot-10 center has averaged 4.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 15.3 minutes per contest. Castleton could enter the rotation right away for a banged-up 76ers squad and serve as Adem Bona's primary backup Thursday.