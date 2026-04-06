Colin Castleton News: Grabs 18 boards in G League finale
Castleton tallied 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-3 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes Sunday in the Osceola Magic's 134-121 loss to the Greensboro Swarm in the Eastern Conference Finals of the G League playoffs.
Osceola's playoff run came to an end with the loss, so Castleton and fellow two-way player Alex Morales should rejoin Orlando for the club's final four games of the regular season. Despite being under contract all season with the Magic on a two-way pact, Castleton has made just one 10-minute appearance at the NBA level.
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