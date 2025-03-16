Colin Castleton News: Inks second 10-day pact

The Raptors signed Castleton to a 10-day contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Castleton signed his final 10-day deal with Toronto, and his next chance to suit up for the club will come Sunday against Portland. The big man has made five consecutive appearances (two starts) for the Raptors since signing his first 10-day contract, during which he has averaged 7.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 blocks across 28.0 minutes per contest.