Colin Castleton News: Leading rebounder versus Skyforce

Castleton played 32 minutes Saturday during Osceola's 113-102 loss versus the Skyforce and tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Castleton led the team in both rebounds and blocks during Saturday's losing effort and finished third in points scored. He has now recorded a double-double in each of his first two appearances with Osceola.