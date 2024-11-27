Colin Castleton News: Leads G League team in narrow loss
Castleton produced 24 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 109-108 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
Castleton posted team-high marks in points and rebounds en route to his second double-double with at least 20 points in the G League this season. Across five appearances, he's averaged 20.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now