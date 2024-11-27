Colin Castleton News: Leads G League team in narrow loss

Castleton produced 24 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 109-108 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Castleton posted team-high marks in points and rebounds en route to his second double-double with at least 20 points in the G League this season. Across five appearances, he's averaged 20.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game.