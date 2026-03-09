Colin Castleton News: Logs double-double in G League

Castleton totaled 20 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during the G League Osceola Magic's 134-103 win over Maine.

Castleton led the team in rebounds and finished second in scoring en route to compiling his fifth double-double in the G League this season. The two-way player has yet to appear in an NBA game this season and should continue to see the majority of his playing time with Osceola.