Colin Castleton News: Logs double-double in G League
Castleton totaled 20 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during the G League Osceola Magic's 134-103 win over Maine.
Castleton led the team in rebounds and finished second in scoring en route to compiling his fifth double-double in the G League this season. The two-way player has yet to appear in an NBA game this season and should continue to see the majority of his playing time with Osceola.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Castleton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Castleton See More