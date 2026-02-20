Colin Castleton News: Makes return in G League
Castleton (hand) tallied nine points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and 12 rebounds in 19 minutes Thursday in the G League Osceola Magic's 113-110 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.
One of Orlando's three two-way players, Castleton hadn't seen action at the NBA or G League level since Nov. 16 while he recovered from a fractured right hand. He came off the bench in his return to action for Osceola, but he could move back into the starting five for the G League club and see his minutes tick upward once he regains full conditioning following the lengthy absence. Barring a deluge of injuries to frontcourt players at the NBA level, however, Castleton is unlikely to see extended run in Orlando anytime soon.
