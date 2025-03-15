Fantasy Basketball
Colin Castleton News: Makes second straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Castleton started and finished with 13 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Friday's 126-118 win over the Jazz.

After starting at power forward in Wednesday's win over the 76ers in place of Scottie Barnes, Castleton remained on the top unit as the Raptors' center due to Jakob Poeltl (rest) sitting out. Poeltl could be back in action for the Raptors' next game Sunday in Portland, but with Toronto likely to hold out multiple rotation players for rest purposes or minor injuries in nearly every game for the rest of the season, Castleton could have an opportunity to retain steady minutes. His 10-day contract with the Raptors will expire Saturday, but expect Castleton to be re-signed ahead of Sunday's contest. Castleton is averaging 7.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes per contest while shooting 55.6 percent from the field over his first five appearances with Toronto.

