Colin Castleton headshot

Colin Castleton News: Moving to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Castleton will come off the bench Thursday night against the Warriors, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Castleton drew a spot start Monday with Jakob Poeltl getting a night off, but the Florida product will rotate back to his usual bench role Thursday now that Poeltl is back in action. Castleton played well in his last appearance as a reserve Sunday, finishing with eight points, 12 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.

Colin Castleton
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
