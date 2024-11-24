Colin Castleton News: Posts decent final line in G League

Castleton tallied 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes Saturday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 119-91 win over the Texas Legends.

Castleton converted on just 37.5 percent of his tries from the field, but he still managed to finish second on his squad in scoring behind Miles Norris' 19-point day. Castleton has been a consistent source of production, especially in the scoring column, during his time in the G League this season.