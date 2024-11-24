Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Colin Castleton headshot

Colin Castleton News: Posts decent final line in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Castleton tallied 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes Saturday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 119-91 win over the Texas Legends.

Castleton converted on just 37.5 percent of his tries from the field, but he still managed to finish second on his squad in scoring behind Miles Norris' 19-point day. Castleton has been a consistent source of production, especially in the scoring column, during his time in the G League this season.

Colin Castleton
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now