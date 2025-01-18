Colin Castleton News: Posts double-double in debut

Castleton logged 22 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals across 27 minutes Friday during Osceola's 123-105 win over Sioux Falls.

Castleton had a dominant outing in his first game with Osceola as he led the team in rebounds, assists and steals. He also managed to record his fifth double-double of the season and is now averaging 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 12 games played.