Colin Castleton News: Posts double-double in G League win
Castleton recorded 27 points (9-15 FG, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes in Saturday's 124-107 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Castleton did a great job as he led his side in rebounds and ranked second in scoring during the game. Despite being signed to a two-way deal, Castleton made only his first NBA appearance of the season on March 19. He has played more consistently for the G Legue side, where he's averaging a team-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest while tallying eight double-doubles in 15 games over the regular season.
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