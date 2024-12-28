Colin Castleton News: Puts up 24 points in G League

Castleton ended with 24 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes Friday in the G League Memphis Hustle's 124-117 loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Castleton has appeared in 11 G League games this season, averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 28.6 minutes per contest. The 24-year-old center is on a two-way deal with the Grizzlies, but his playing time at the NBA level will likely remain scarce.